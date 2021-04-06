SBDC webinar will address Employee Retention Tax Credit, Shuttered Venue Operations Grant

A locally focused webinar starting at noon Wednesday will include a local accountant's advice on how Kern County businesses can claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit.
Certified Public Accountant Michael Stevenson, with the accounting firm Barbich, Hooper, King, Dill & Hoffman, will be the guest of Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center and host of the free hourlong webinar. They will discuss the ERTC and other pandemic relief programs.
Also on the agenda Wednesday is the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, along with the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the Paycheck Protection Program, the Bakersfield ReStart Loan-to-Grant Program and other pandemic recovery initiatives.
Participants can sign up to attend online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief56 to attend. The session will include a question-and-answer portion.