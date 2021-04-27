SBDC webinar will address changes to federal recovery programs

Changes to the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan grant program, including the new Supplemental Targeted Advance offering $5 billion to small businesses clobbered by the pandemic, will be discussed during a free, locally produced webinar set to begin at noon Wednesday.
The new $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund also made it onto the agenda for the hourlong meeting hosted by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center. The fund is open to bakeries, bars, brewpubs and others.
Bearden also plans to address the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, California Relief Grant and the Bakersfield ReStart Loan-to-Grant Program. Participants will be able to ask questions during the online event.
Registration is being handled online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief59.