A free webinar starting at noon Wednesday will focus on a new program being offered by the city of Bakersfield to help income- or location-qualified entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Guests NaTesha Johnson, program director for Kern Community College District’s Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development and Bakersfield Launchpad, and President Nick Hill of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce will join webinar host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center, to go over the city’s Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Technical Assistance and Grant Program.