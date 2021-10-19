SBDC webinar looks at new grant program for shuttered venues

A free webinar Wednesday will look at how shuttered entertainment and cultural venues can benefit from the new, $150 million California Venues Grant Program and other government-subsidized pandemic recovery initiatives.
The director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, Kelly Bearden, will also take participants through updates to the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans and information about the California Relief Grant program.
Bearden will be joined by Megan Hodapp, who serves as small business finance center manager at the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank, also known as iBank. The two of them expect to share information on how small businesses can get capital through the California Small Business Loan Guarantee Programs including the Disaster Relief Loan, Farm Loan and Jump Start Loan guarantee programs.
There will be an opportunity during the hourlong event to ask questions live. Sign up in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief84.