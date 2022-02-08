SBDC webinar looks at lending, grant programs

Growing businesses can learn about opportunities for taking out loans and receiving grants during a one-hour webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corp., for a discussion of the lending environmental lately and new upcoming loan programs.
Topics will include the $1.2 million microgrant program Kern County opened to applications Monday, as well as U.S. Small Business Administration 504 loans and so-called nano grants.
Sign up to attend at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief100.
The event will be the SBDC's 100th consecutive "Webinar Wednesday," which launched March 18, 2020.
The SBDC provides free consulting services to individual small business owners. Information on how to get help is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.