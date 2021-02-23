A local business webinar Wednesday will look at temporary changes to the federal Paycheck Protection Program and the city of Bakersfield's new Microenterprise ReStart Grant Program for companies with fewer than six employees.
Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will discuss PPP changes announced Monday by the Biden administration. He will be joined later in the teleconference by two city officials — Economic Development Principal Planner Cecelia Griego and Finance Director Randy McKeegan — to discuss the ReStart program.
Anyone can sign up to participate in the free, hourlong event by signing up at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief50.