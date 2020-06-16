Local small businesses are invited to tune in Wednesday to a free webinar focusing on changes Congress recently made to the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Set to begin at noon, the one-hour event is the 14th in a weekly series hosted by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Host Kelly Bearden plans to update participants on the federal disaster loan program and explain how new regulations apply to PPP loan conditions and forgiveness calculations.
He'll be joined by SBDC lead associate consultant Melanie Cea, who will discuss resources available for business continuity and other planning.
To register for the event, go online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief14.
