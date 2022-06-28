SBDC webinar explores capital resources for small businesses

Small business loans and other capital resources for entrepreneurs will be the focus of a Wednesday webinar produced by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Guest Michele McClure, vice president relationship manager at Pacific Western Bank's Bakersfield branch, will go over options the company makes available to small businesses, such as a unique line of credit program and U.S. Small Business Administration 504 and 7A loans.
She will join host Kelly Bearden, who plans to update viewers on remaining pandemic relief programs and opportunities for small businesses still recovering from the crisis.
Questions will be taken live. Register at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief120.