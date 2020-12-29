The head of the local Small Business Development Center will go online Wednesday to address loan provisions in the newly signed COVID-19 financial relief package.
Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's SBDC, will talk about business lending provisions contained in the $908 billion federal stimulus at a free hour-long webinar starting at noon.
He'll also discuss details of California’s $500-million pandemic relief grant program opening Wednesday.
CSUB economist Richard Gearhart will join Bearden to go over data suggesting restaurants hit hard by pandemic restrictions could do well in 2021. He'll also make the case for future economic stimuli.
Register online in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3515887076129/WN_PwvxKe5-TD-4Cl-fO2LuMg