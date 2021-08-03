SBDC to host economic webinar discussion Wednesday

The Small Business Development Center will host a webinar discussion from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday on how Kern County's economy fared during the pandemic. SBDC Director Kelly Bearden and Cal State Bakersfield Associate Professor of Economics Richard Gearhart will lead the discussion.
The discussion will also look at the Small Business Administrations online portal for PPP loan forgiveness which will be active starting Wednesday. Other topics for discussion will include employee retention tax credit, EIDL and EIDL updates, plus time for audience questions. Those interested in registering for this event can go here.