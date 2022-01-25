SBDC seminar to discuss $35M Dream Fund, other grant programs Wednesday

Details of the $35 million California Dream Fund Program that will provide micro grants up to $10,000, as well as Kern County’s upcoming micro grant program, are among topics of this week’s free webinar presented by the Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield.
“Managing Your Small Business beyond the Pandemic” will be held online from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will discuss details of the $35 million California Dream Fund Program that will provide micro grants up to $10,000 to seed entrepreneurship and small-business creation in California. Areas of focus will be child care, service and cottage food, green technology, retail and manufacturing.
Questions from attendees will also be taken. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief98to attend.