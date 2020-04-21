The latest information about funding opportunities for local small businesses will be presented at a free, hour-long webinar set to start at noon Wednesday.
The online event, part of an ongoing series, is being hosted by Kelly Bearden, head of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center. His guest will be Keith Brice, president and CEO of Bakersfield-based Mid State Development Corp.
Registration and other information about the event is available online at:
