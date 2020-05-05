Local businesses are invited to participate in a free webinar Wednesday about the availability of government financial relief and help with human resource matters during the pandemic.
The hour-long, online event is the eighth in a series being presented by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.
Part of the focus of the noon-to-1 p.m. webinar will be the federal Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Also, special guest Jennifer Bravo, a principal at Advantage HR, is scheduled to address a variety of human resources topics to help local employers as they prepare to reopen their businesses.
To attend, register online at www.tinyurl.com/BizRelief8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.