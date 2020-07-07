Businesses looking for financial help through the coronavirus crisis will get the latest information on how to do so at a free, one-hour webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
The host of the event, Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, plans to discuss updates to three programs: the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and a local initiative called Kern Recovers.
His presentation, “Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic,” is part of a continuing series now in its 17th week. People interested in participating are encouraged to register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief17.
