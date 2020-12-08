Business people tuning into a free local webinar Wednesday will get a top 10 checklist of things to remember when filing for forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans — plus hear about upcoming contract opportunities at places including China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station.
Updates provided at the noon-hour webinar hosted by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will cover a variety of recovery programs. Director Kelly Bearden welcomes questions.
Regional SBDC contract and procurement specialist Erika Baltazar is scheduled to share how some businesses are increasing their revenues working with the government during the pandemic. She will touch on defense-related opportunities.
To attend, register beforehand at www.tinyurl.com/BizRelief39.
The local SBDC offers free, one-on-one consulting services to small businesses. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.