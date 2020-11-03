Two free webinars being hosted locally this week are expected to offer tips and suggestions on how businesses can pull through the pandemic.
The first, an hourlong event starting at noon Wednesday, will include updates on various taxpayer-funded business recovery programs. Among other topics, it will present information about an email "phishing" scam related to a federal initiative.
Sponsored by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, the event will feature insights from tourism consultant Lani Lott, president of LL Consulting. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief34.
At the second webinar, set to run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, CSUB SBDC Director Kelly Bearden plans to discuss reasons to be optimistic about retail and how stores can rebuild trust with customers. His guest will be retail expert Bob Phibbs, who will offer suggestions on creating a positive environment for shoppers.
Register for that event at www.tinyurl.com/SBDC-RetailDr.