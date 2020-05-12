An hour-long webinar hosted Wednesday by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield will discuss loan forgiveness and employer retention credit under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act.
The online conference, scheduled for noon, will also provide updates on the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
The webinar will be the ninth in a series of weekly online events hosted by the director of the local SBDC, Kelly Bearden. His guest will be Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corp.
The series deals with funding options such as disaster loans, government stimulus packages and employee programs, as well as business opportunities and suggestions.
Register online at www.bit.ly/BusinessRelief9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.