Veteran musician Paul Perez cradled his tenor sax in a practice room at Bakersfield College, blowing into the mouthpiece with relaxed ease. The sax man — who has performed with such greats as Tower of Power and Smokey Robinson — jumped from octave to octave, climbing higher and higher, and then higher still, like some rare bird found only at the top of Mount Whitney.
"Saxophones aren't supposed to do that," he said, laughing.
Maybe not. But those who play the sax have never been known to only do what they're "supposed to do."
Perez, 61, is capable of hitting high notes most saxophonists can't reach. He's become so proficient at playing Altissimo, the uppermost register on woodwind instruments, sax players began asking him how he does it.
"I learned my stuff from Lenny Pickett of 'Saturday Night Live,'" Perez said. "He taught me how to do the high-note stuff."
It was Pickett who played the killer sax solo on Tower of Power's 1974 tune "Squib Cakes." And when then-15-year-old Perez heard it at a party, he knew immediately what he had to do.
"I decided then and there I wanted to play tenor sax and sound just like Lenny Pickett," Perez wrote in his intro. "That was the official beginning of my quest for the next highest note, a quest that has lasted and is ongoing even to this day, 45 years later."
But it was another of Perez's sax-heroes, Pete Christlieb, who suggested Perez write a book dedicated to helping saxophonists go higher.
The book, appropriately titled, "Playin' in the Attic," is now in print, and Perez is thrilled the famed musician agreed to write the preface.
Christlieb played the sax solos on Steely Dan's hit song "Deacon Blues," Natalie Cole's Grammy award-winning album "Unforgettable," and has countless other credits to his name, so lending his cred to his friend's book was huge.
"I have always been a tenor player and I'm no authority on 'Playing in the Attic,'" Christlieb wrote in the book's preface. "That's why I've encouraged Paul Perez to write this book."
The 68-page spiral-bound book is self-published, so Perez doesn't have the reach of a major publishing house behind him. But early on, the reed man began receiving orders from Austria, Denmark, Turkey and Israel. Then more orders arrived from Australia, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Sweden, Japan, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Canada, United Kingdom, and Peru — and dozens of states across the U.S.
It's definitely a book designed for sax players. Several pages are notated music, a language known only to trained musicians.
But the book contains stories as well to which any music lover can relate.
"One of the most positive things about the book is that it tells people that it's possible," he said. Not easy, by any means, but finding success as a musician is, Perez preaches, entirely possible.
"This can take you around the world," he said, holding up his weathered but beautiful saxophone.
The author has high praise for the team of people who helped him with the book.
"What an artist," he said of Brian Demarest, of Bakersfield, who illustrated the whimsical, animated cover showing a man in an attic window playing a sax as the neighborhood dogs howl and hold their ears.
Cal State Bakersfield Professor Emeritus Doug Davis, whose influence on Bakersfield's jazz scene is undisputed, contributed a short section introducing the author, whose chops on the sax, Davis asserts, go far beyond his ability to reach the high notes.
"Besides a technical facility beyond imagining, his greatest pride is his beautiful and supple tone, as big or delicate as you like," Davis wrote.
And while Davis expresses no doubt that Perez can guide players to the instrument's "highest realm," it is "the entire saxophone" that must ultimately be the searcher's destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.