Savings not guaranteed if city forms own power provider

Kern could teach the rest of California a thing or two about energy, conventional or renewable, but there's one aspect of the industry where the county may have a blind spot.

Not for long. The Bakersfield City Council's decision this month to study the feasibility of creating or joining an electricity retailer called a community choice aggregation could open the door to greater local control over where residents and businesses get the power they use on a daily basis — and how much they pay for it.

