Savings not guaranteed if city forms own power provider

Kern could teach the rest of California a thing or two about energy, conventional or renewable, but there's one aspect of the industry where the county may have a blind spot.
Not for long. The Bakersfield City Council's decision this month to study the feasibility of creating or joining an electricity retailer called a community choice aggregation could open the door to greater local control over where residents and businesses get the power they use on a daily basis — and how much they pay for it.
Whether it's a good idea to proceed remains to be seen, as CCAs present significant risks as well as benefits, with no promise they will match the prices already offered locally by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. At a minimum, the study will be the county's first introduction to a mechanism that has won over 200 cities and 20 counties around the state.
Councilman Bob Smith, who proposed the study and was among the council majority that voted in favor of it, sees CCAs as a promising trend that could eventually allow Bakersfield to build on its statewide leadership in the sector.
"We are in front of all energy and so it makes sense for the city of Bakersfield to be involved in that," the Ward 4 councilman said.
A more cautious tone was struck by the only council member who voted against moving forward, Ward 5's Bruce Freeman. Local control sounds good, and giving people an alternative to PG&E could be beneficial, he said, but ultimately a CCA would be judged by the rates it charges.
"We're talking about a massive decision for Bakersfield if we decide to do this," Freeman said. "I just wanted (the feasibility study) done right."
CCAs' results have varied since the state Legislature passed a law in 2002 spelling out how they're formed and operated. They can save ratepayers money, and often do, but supporters say that's less of a driving factor than the flexibility CCAs offer for investing more heavily in renewable energy.
Nor do CCAs sever customers' ties with investor-owned electric utilities. Even if Bakersfield ultimately goes with a CCA, San Francisco-based PG&E would continue to handle billing and charge local customers for power transmission and distribution. On top of that comes their share of the electricity generation the company has already contracted on their behalf years into the future, which is typically a considerable share of the monthly bill.
Customers would still be subject to tier-based pricing, in which their price per unit of energy increases along with consumption. PG&E's low-income and medical-based discounts would remain, though incentive programs like peak-day pricing would not.
Assuming as Smith does that Bakersfield would rather form its own CCA than joining an existing one, the organization would contract power from a generation facility before selling it to local customers at whatever rate it sets. Eventually the CCA might choose to borrow money to invest in building its own solar arrays or other power plants.
Big decisions would be made by a local commission or board, perhaps the City Council. The CCA would function with greater independence than a municipal utility. The city's general fund would not be liable for the organization's financial performance.
Savings relative to PG&E's rates can be expected to range between 2% and 9% — at least for a CCA's minority portion of a customer's total electric bill, according to two representatives of New Jersey-based advocacy group The Climate Center who spoke at the council meeting May 10 when the feasibility study was authorized. Neither of the two responded to repeated requests for comment.
More than two dozen CCAs operate around the state, serving more than 11 million customers. They are credited with hastening progress toward California's climate goals and promoting job creation by putting more money toward construction of renewable energy projects, including in eastern Kern.
CAUTIONARY TALE
CCAs can have weaknesses utilities like PG&E don't.
Residents are automatically enrolled if their city adopts a CCA — but they're allowed to opt out and rejoin their old utility if rates go too high, for example. That kind of price sensitivity keeps margins tight — and it can limit the organization's access to capital.
When Riverside County CCA Western Community Energy filed bankruptcy two years ago, New York-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said the case illustrated problems with CCAs' business model, in particular their ability to reach investment-grade ratings and maintain them.
WCE had trouble planning its power supply and serving a noncaptive base of 114,000 ratepayers. It struggled with limited access to capital. Fitch said it got hit by a jump in delinquencies during the pandemic, when it was unable to cut off customers' power.
Facing unexpected spikes in demand for power and inadequate risk management, WCE failed to raise its rates fast enough to keep up with its own bills — partly because it wanted to offer a better price than the competition.
Fitch said the CCA lacked the financial reserves it would have needed to hedge against future price increases, leaving it exposed to a sudden increase in power purchase costs.
"CCAs desiring to maintain fixed rates at levels below the regional utility can face ... liquidity pressures," Fitch stated in a June 2, 2021, news release. The agency noted two other CCAs it rates have done better managing risk, partly by drawing on "additional headroom in rate-setting."
SAN DIEGO'S EXPERIENCE
In January, board members of a young CCA called San Diego Community Power approved rates 3% less than the competition, investor-owned local utility San Diego Gas and Electric. It had the option of setting them at 5% below, online publication Voice of San Diego reported, but board members wanted to save money in case of unanticipated financial pressures, like a heat wave, while also building up reserves so it can earn a better credit rating that would lower its costs when building future energy projects.
A year earlier, SDCP's customers were seeing a discount of just 1% to 2% below SDG&E's rates, which are among the highest in the state.
A VOSD story told of customers grumbling about having to pay the PCIA, which stands for power charge indifference adjustment, the legacy payment intended to ensure SDG&E's continuing customers don't end up paying more than their fair share. SDCP's PCIA represented 31% of customers' average bill in June 2021 and 18% in February 2022, VOSD reported.
In April of last year, SDCP was serving almost 90,000 customers, a local participation rate of 97%. VOSD reported 23% of those who had opted out of the CCA did so because they didn't like the auto-enroll program, while 18% worried about facing potentially higher rates and 5% didn't like the idea of the government providing their power. Most who opted out cited undeclared "other" concerns.
Customers can opt out of CCAs at will, but if they want back in they must remain for at least a year.
Buying power isn't a moneymaker for investor-owned utilities like PG&E and SDG&E. They profit mainly by charging interest on their investments in power safety and reliability. By contrast, CCAs don't necessarily need to deliver profits at all.
SDCP's primary goal is to buy 100% renewable energy by 2035. VOSD reported the CCA lately hits 55%, which is 10 percentage points more than SDG&E.
Assistant City Manager Gary Hallen noted CCAs aren't geared toward offering lower electric rates as much as they are about allowing municipalities to undertake energy projects they couldn't otherwise, such as microgrid installations.
"Cost savings could occur but it's not really the reason to do this," Hallen said.
Councilman Smith said it's unclear whether a CCA in Bakersfield would aggressively pursue renewable energy sources ("My goal is all of the above," he said.) To him, the bigger benefit would be freedom to develop energy locally, such as putting a photovoltaic solar array over the city's groundwater recharge basins.
"The key for me is workforce development," he said. "That creates local jobs and gives us much more of an opportunity to keep that energy local."
He added there's frustration on multiple fronts with service provided by PG&E.
PG&E says on its web page about CCAs it respects the energy choices available to its customers, and that it is cooperating with such programs. But the utility still would prefer its customers to stay with it.
"For more than 100 years, it has been PG&E's privilege to provide our customer clean, reliable and affordable energy, and we look forward to the opportunity to do so for many years to come," it states.
Some of Freeman's skepticism originated with representations made by The Climate Center, which he said struck him as a borderline misleading sales pitch. One positive he saw is that a CCA could lead to fewer local brownouts.
Freeman said he plans to take a close look at the feasibility study when it comes out.
"If we did this and it goofs up, that would be a black eye for the City Council and the city manager," he said.
The report is expected to cost about $50,000, which city staff said will be paid out of the city's general fund. The report is expected to be ready in four to six months. Setting up a CCA for Bakersfield would take an estimated 1½ to two years.