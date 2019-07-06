Status of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Update: As of this morning, the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Bella Sera Facility have restored power, according to Ryan Alsop, Kern County Administrative Officer.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital CEO Jim Suver provided this statement to the Daily Independent around 9:15 a.m. Saturday:

"Walk-in emergent patients continue to be treated outside the hospital, with plans to move back into the ED for triage in the next hour because of the heat. Approximately 25 patients were seen last night. We suffered further damage to the new patient care tower but the old hospital building has suffered minimal if any damage.

"We are still trying to reopen next week pending no further large after shocks. Our clinics will be open Monday. Bella Sera nursing home residents are fine and at this time will not be evacuated. The hospital, though, is still closed other than for emergency triage.

"We have received excellent support from state and county ems agencies, department of health and OSHPD. Liberty Ambulance has been assisted by AMR ambulance and coordination has been great. Mercy air and other companies have been very supportive. My staff and physicians have continued to be dedicated."