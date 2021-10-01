You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday at the Kern County Fair

Keith Baylon, 11, competes in the 4-H round robin competition where participants show chickens, guinea pigs, rabbits and pygmy goats.

Kern County Fair, Saturday, Oct. 2

Hours: noon to 11 p.m. 

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Smash Mouth • 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free with paid admission to the fair

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

PRCA Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. • Grandstand Arena • $10-$15

KC Loop: Great American Duck Races • 1, 3, 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m.

KC Loop: All Alaskan Pig Races • 1:30, 3:30, 6 and 8 p.m.

KC Loop: All Star Stunt Dog Challenge • 2:30, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.

Villa Festiva Stage: Jennifer Y Su Grupo Virus • 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Villa Festiva Stage: Amor Y Llanto • 8:30 to 11 p.m.

NOTE: The Kern County Department of Public Health Services recommends all visitors wear a mask at indoor venues at the fair.

For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.

