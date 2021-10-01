Saturday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Saturday, Oct. 2
Hours: noon to 11 p.m.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Smash Mouth • 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free with paid admission to the fair
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
PRCA Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. • Grandstand Arena • $10-$15
KC Loop: Great American Duck Races • 1, 3, 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m.
KC Loop: All Alaskan Pig Races • 1:30, 3:30, 6 and 8 p.m.
KC Loop: All Star Stunt Dog Challenge • 2:30, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Festiva Stage: Jennifer Y Su Grupo Virus • 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Villa Festiva Stage: Amor Y Llanto • 8:30 to 11 p.m.
NOTE: The Kern County Department of Public Health Services recommends all visitors wear a mask at indoor venues at the fair.
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.