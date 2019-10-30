Most of Kern County woke up to strong winds and blowing dust this morning as Santa Ana winds make their way into Kern County, a result of a cold front moving from the Great Basin into California.
The winds are bringing with them dirty air, power outages and fire.
Fire crews are busy extinguishing small fires reported in several areas. A fire reported just before 11 a.m. on the side of the canyon near a defunct power station about two miles inside the mouth of the Kern River Canyon has closed Highway 178 but the closure is expected to be brief.
And an evacuation order was briefly in effect in Stallion Springs, near Tehachapi, after a structure fire broke out there around 9:30 a.m. but the order has since been canceled. Forward progress on the fire, which spread to about 8 acres of nearby grass, was stopped, the Kern County Fire Department said on Twitter.
Power is out for about 13,000 Southern California Edison customers in Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs and surrounding areas late Wednesday morning, SCE reported on its website. About 8,000 PG&E customers in Bakersfield and more in outlying areas were also without power due to weather events and public safety outages, PG&E reported online.
Wind speeds on the valley floor are in the 30 to 40 mph range and up to 50 mph in the Kern County mountains, according to meteorologist Carlos Molina with the National Weather Service in Hanford. Windy conditions are likely to last into tomorrow morning, he said.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will be much cooler and a hard freeze warning is in effect for the Kern County desert area.
Since 7 a.m. Wednesday, air quality in Bakersfield had deteriorated to levels considered unhealthy for everyone, according to real-time readings from monitors in the Central Bakersfield area, available on the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s website.
The wind has prompted cancellation of several events around town, including the Public Safety Career Expo at Bakersfield College. The Kern High School District is suggesting no outdoor activity at its schools today due to weather conditions.
