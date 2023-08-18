The Kern County Fire Department released information about the locations where residents may retrieve sandbags ahead of anticipated rainfall locally.
Lebec: KCFD Station 56, 1548 Lebec Service Road
Golden Hills, Golden Hills Community Service District, 21415 Reeves St.
Stallion Springs, KCFD Station 18, 2838 Braeburn Place #22
KCFD is also making available empty bags and sand at this location:
Lake Isabella, KCFD Station 72, 4500 Lake Isabella Blvd.
