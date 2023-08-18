20170204-bc-flood-8

After recent flooding near Lamont ,people have sandbags ready to protect their home on Mountain View Road.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian

The Kern County Fire Department released information about the locations where residents may retrieve sandbags ahead of anticipated rainfall locally. 

Lebec: KCFD Station 56, 1548 Lebec Service Road

Tags

Recommended for you