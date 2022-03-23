San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District works to meet federal standards set in 1997

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says it is on track to meet federal particulate matter standards following a critique from the Environmental Protection Agency.
In November, the EPA found a 2018 plan to regulate particulate matter 2.5 had failed to meet federal standards set in 1997 by a 2020 deadline. But after submitting a revised plan to the federal agency, which is currently under review, the air district says the 1997 standard will be met shortly.
“We are well on our way, in that we are implementing the plan and working to make sure that we are pushing technology as much as possible,” said Jaime Holt, chief communications officer for the air district. “It is a challenge. The easy stuff has been done.”
According to the EPA, the air district met the 1997 standard for particulate matter measured within a 24-hour period on Jan. 28, but the district has yet to meet the 1997 standard with its average levels of particulate matter over the course of a year.
In a presentation to the air district’s governing board on March 17, Director of Air Quality Planning Jessica Fierro showed the reduction in particulate matter since 2003, when much of the Central Valley had more than 15 micrograms of pollutant per cubic meter over a year. By 2025, the air district believes the region will decrease below the 1997 standard to reach an updated standard set in 2006.
“Through these plans, and through the Clean Air Act, we’ve seen significant progress, and the air quality is so much cleaner,” she said in a phone interview with The Californian.
Particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter can penetrate deep into a person’s lungs and potentially enter the bloodstream, according to the EPA. The federal agency says scientific studies have linked exposure to premature deaths in those with heart disease, nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function and difficulty breathing.
The failure of the air district to meet the 1997 by the deadline set by the federal government opened the regulatory body up to criticism. Environmentalists claim the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is not doing enough to reduce airborne pollution.
“It’s an across-the-board issue of favoring industry over improving air quality,” said Greg Muren, an associate attorney with Earthjustice. “If you take a broad perspective and look at residents’ health, I think there is low-hanging fruit, where the regulations could and should be strengthened.”
Muren worried the revisions now under review by the EPA would not go far enough to address persistent air quality issues in the San Joaquin Valley.
The area is the only region in the United States that continues to violate the 1997 standards.
But the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District claims only one part of its region remains out of compliance, an airport near Bakersfield the district says is subject to technical issues.
The air district is also working on a new ozone pollution plan that is due by the end of the year, along with updates to contingency policies that must be in place should air quality reach unacceptable levels.
The district encourages residents to sign up for email notifications at ww2.valleyair.org/about/sign-up/ for updates on air pollution reduction programs and grants.