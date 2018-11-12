A new food truck has parked next to Café Smitten in downtown Bakersfield, and it will be there until the end of the week. But it’s not serving cheeseburgers or mini-tacos, it’s serving fresh ideas for revitalizing the neighborhood.
A team of designers from the San Francisco design firm Studio O+A have accompanied the “food truck” from the studio’s headquarters to Bakersfield.
Their goal is to collaborate with the community for a week, and leave behind a vision for how a small portion of downtown Bakersfield can be transformed.
“This is about encouraging folks to imagine Eastchester, and what they would like the neighborhood to become,” said Al McKee, head writer for Studio O+A, who helped come up with the project. “For us, it’s a way to broaden our appeal, see what we can learn.”
Studio O+A has designed office spaces for companies like Uber and Microsoft. Most recently, the firm completed McDonald’s Chicago headquarters.
The food truck project, which is called the “Food For Thought Truck,” came about as a way for the firm to reach past the corporate world, and help communities realize their best selves.
“I wanted to do something that gives back,” said Studio O+A cofounder Verda Alexander. “I like the idea of leaving something behind or building something.”
The experiment also works as a way for the firm’s designers to burst out of their comfort zone, giving them new ideas to bring back to the office at the end of the week.
“It’s a different energy,” Alexander said. “It’s a different way of thinking.”
Throughout the week, designers will be interacting with Bakersfield residents, listening to what those residents want to see in downtown’s Eastchester area, and helping people visualize what the neighborhood could be.
The firm was brought to Bakersfield by Daniel Cater, the founder of local design firm Cater Design Group, who knows several members of the Studio O+A team.
“There’s so many people in our community that are passionately investing in our neighborhood, and this could be a way to supplement that,” he said. “They aren’t bringing the solution, but they just really want to have an opportunity to share some of their knowledge and their many years of practice.”
The food truck will be parked outside Café Smitten from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday. Activities will take place each day. On Tuesday, a lunchtime “design charrette” will take place from noon to 2 p.m., in which the team will brainstorm ideas for the neighborhood with whoever shows up.
On Thursday, a building session will take place from noon to 2 p.m.
The food truck’s stay in Bakersfield will come to a close on Friday, during a closing celebration from 6 to 9 p.m.
Food and drinks will be provided, and the Studio O+A crew will unveil a map of the ideas that have developed.
Several community events have already taken place.
Over the weekend, the design firm held a meet and greet with local residents and took part in Pecha Kucha, a style of presentations designed in Japan in which 20 slides are shown for 20 seconds each.
So far, the community seems taken in by the firm, leaving the team with big hopes for Friday's unveiling.
“We’ve been so encouraged by the community’s response,” McKee said. “Everybody comes up and wants to express their opinions and that’s exactly what we hoped for.”
When the group leaves, they will take their fancy food truck back to San Francisco, but they will leave behind the seeds from which a new Eastchester neighborhood could grow.
