_40T0163.jpg

San Dimas Medical Group Inc. is closing its doors at the end of November. Practice staff is informing women as they come in the door or via text messages of the closure. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Despite lines that often extend beyond their automatic doors, San Dimas Medical Group Inc., an OB-GYN clinic in southwest Bakersfield, announced it will close at the end of November.

The announcement, made on the practice's Facebook page, thanked the community and told active patients that “a notification is on the way.” For immediate assistance, the practice welcomed patients to call its main line to reach a representative at the call center, but acknowledged a high call volume.

Recommended for you