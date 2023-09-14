Despite lines that often extend beyond their automatic doors, San Dimas Medical Group Inc., an OB-GYN clinic in southwest Bakersfield, announced it will close at the end of November.
The announcement, made on the practice's Facebook page, thanked the community and told active patients that “a notification is on the way.” For immediate assistance, the practice welcomed patients to call its main line to reach a representative at the call center, but acknowledged a high call volume.
“It brings us great sadness to announce the recent news of our closure,” the post reads.
According to Jackie Osthimer, the director of operations at SDMG, the practice will close Nov. 30.
“This decision wasn’t taken lightly,” Osthimer said. “We’re extremely devastated that it’s come to this.”
A Sept. 8 letter attributed to Dr. Gregory Klis and Dr. Noel Del Mundo said the clinic will transfer over all patients assigned to Klis to his new private practice, along with a limited number of transfers from Del Mundo. Successful transfers, upon acceptance, will take effect after Nov. 30.
For now, Osthimer said, the two doctors are not moving forward together but both will continue to see patients after the clinic closes. She added that SDMG will update the San Dimas website with this new office location and contact information in the coming weeks.
The news came as a shock to many women who have used the center for years.
“This is a longtime institution here in Bakersfield,” Marilyn Fisher said. “It’s going to be missed.”
Fisher said she got the news of the closure in a text message, which outlined what she needed to do: not much. Aside from signing a few documents, Fisher — who is a longtime patient under Dr. Klis — will have her medical records transferred to his new practice.
Katrina Garcia, another patient, said she heard about the closure in a local news report.
“And then after the news (came out) is whenever we received the letter,” she said, adding that the letter also came as a text message.
Osthimer said the practice has a plan for informing patients, but was blindsided by another media report for which she said San Dimas was not contacted for comment.
“That story that came out the other day, it really left us looking like we’re closing the doors and we don’t really care about the patients,” Osthimer said.
“We didn’t get any notification on that and nobody even reached out for comment, even though they said that they did,” Osthimer said. “We were in the process of notifying our patients and didn’t have a chance to get all of the notifications out before that went live.”
A lot of factors contributed to the clinic’s impending closure. Among them, she said, was the sheer lack of physicians that has left the facility increasingly understaffed for years.
“We’ve all sacrificed so much in the last few years to keep this practice going. It has a legacy of 50 years,” Osthimer said. “It’s not anything that anyone wanted and it’s definitely an extremely hard decision that ultimately the owners felt was best considering the circumstances.”
In 2019, SDMG had 13 doctors on staff. As of Sept. 1, that dwindled to three full-time doctors and another who works part time, after the clinic’s fourth physician, Dr. Kimberly Walton, went on leave in August.
With each doctor that leaves, the patients usually don’t follow, and have to either fall in with another doctor or find a new practice. The impact has placed a slow, resounding weight on the clinic’s four remaining doctors, with many often working around the clock.
“My doctors, for lack of a better word, have just been killing themselves trying to keep up with the call (and) try to see as many patients as they can possibly see … it’s too much for them,” Osthimer said.
This issue extends well past the clinic’s doors. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects that by 2030, the country will be short more than 5,000 OB-GYN physicians.
Meanwhile, less than half of California's primary care needs were met in 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“There was an exodus of physicians from the practice,” Osthimer said.
Despite its 50-year history, the clinic couldn’t avoid the nationwide trend of burnout and subsequent exodus from the industry that worsened through the pandemic. Meanwhile, any efforts to recruit new doctors to the practice have been fruitless, she said.
Given the nature of how the clinic’s closure was released, SDMG said they are still working on their exit strategy. Osthimer said they called local offices, to see if any are still accepting new patients, and compiled a list with contact information they plan to hand out to patients.
“We wanted to do it in a way where there was continuity of care and we didn’t want to wait until the last minute so patients and staff don’t have the opportunity to transition in a way that is respectful.”
Patients of the remaining three doctors "will need to transition to another physician by the end of November,” with the exception of obstetrics patients expected to deliver between now and November. For those with appointments between now and the end of November, the SDMG recording said to discuss that with one’s provider.
Upon hearing the news, Garcia thought of a friend who is 26 weeks pregnant and sees one of the remaining three doctors.
“And I’m the one who told her last night it was happening and she doesn’t know what she’s going to do,” Garcia said. “She’s in a predicament.”