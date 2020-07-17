With the growing amount of disappointing news virtually every week, there are also always stories out there that can remind us of goodwill.
This week is no different.
On Friday, Samco Food Stores donated 500 face shields, 500 masks, 1,000 bottles of water and hand sanitizer to front-line medical staff at Kern Medical to help the fight against COVID-19.
“It is our pleasure to be able to donate face shields, water and hand sanitizer to the employees at Kern Medical,” said Wisam Jouda, the co-owner of Samco Food Stores. “These front-line workers are working extremely hard to keep Kern County residents safe. By helping to support our front-line medical workers, our hope is that this helps strengthen the fight against this aggressive virus.”
This isn't the first time Samco has donated to local hospitals. In April and May, donations were made to Memorial Hospital, and in June to Kern Medical, said co-owner Sam Jouda.
"The main point is we have friends and family who are first responders," Sam Jouda said. "It's a thank you and a way to show appreciation to the people that put their lives on the line."
Samco will continue giving supplies to Kern Medical throughout August and September, Sam Jouda said.
"We encourage businesses and the community to chip in and help," he said. "Together we can beat this thing."
"Our doctors, nurses and support staff show up every day to deliver world-class care to Kern County citizens,” said Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd. "Without the proper resources, we would not be able to accomplish our mission to protect the health of Kern County. Donations from organizations like SAMCO Food Stores help us do our jobs."
Kern Medical isn't hurting for supplies, but anything and everything helps in the battle against COVID-19, said Kandiss Bigler, the director of marketing and communications for the hospital. The biggest way the public can help is by following the necessary safety protocols, she said.
"Thank you to everyone — the biggest way to help is wearing masks, washing your hands and avoiding large gatherings," Bigler said. "That's how the community can really help."
