The Kern Kiwanis Club of Bakersfield and Salvation Army have partnered this year to host their annual Christmas Party on Saturday — this time in a drive-thru format.
The event will feature entertainment, including an appearance by Santa. Kern Kiwanis helpers in masks will distribute holiday stockings filled with candy and goodies. The event will help 50 children, especially those receiving support from the Salvation Army.
The event will be held at The Salvation Army Bakersfield Corps Community Center at 4417 Wilson Road from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday.