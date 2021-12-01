SALT purchases rescue air cushion for Bakersfield Fire Department

When Ellen Eggert started Save A Life Today in 2014, the inspiration was not just to prevent suicide and comfort those affected by suicide.
She was also frustrated by her work at the time with a national suicide-prevention organization that was only letting her keep about half of the money raised locally for programs in Kern County, she said.
Eggert wanted to make sure she was doing the most she could to help her community.
And that’s what Thursday morning’s setup of the rescue air cushion by the Bakersfield Fire Department really put on display in front of Fire Station 1 in downtown Bakersfield.
The giant yellow-and-white cushion, known as an AC-100, can fill up in about a minute and safely catch someone falling from 100 feet, or about 10 stories.
The department was looking forward to the unveiling, said said Brian Bowman, battalion chief and spokesman for the Bakersfield Fire Department, explaining Wednesday why the department was setting up the 10-foot-tall, 20-by-25-foot pad, but there were a few logistics to work out, as far as how the 500-square-foot, 350-pound pad would be moved, and where it would be put on display.
Bringing attention to the cause
Eggert said the inspiration to help with the air cushion purchase came from a near tragedy two months ago involving a man standing near the ledge of the Belle Terrace Bridge more than 20 feet above Highway 99.
The highly publicized incident prompted officials to shut down the heavily trafficked northbound lanes of Highway 99 for about 19 hours as a precaution. And while the man ultimately was taken into custody safely, the incident also highlighted a local need.
Bowman said the BFD had to borrow a rescue air cushion from a Los Angeles County Fire Department station in Santa Clarita, as the department didn’t have the roughly $17,000 needed to buy its own.
Eggert, who’s also the program manager for Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services’s suicide-prevention hotline, said as soon as she heard about the incident, she and SALT treasurer Pat Mahan had the same thought and texted one another.
“I thought, ‘Oh no, we’ve got the money to buy one, if I knew how much it was,’” Mahan recalled.
Mahan reached out to the BFD, and then a company the fire department had previously contacted about a cushion. Mahan said the company honored the price it previously offered the BFD and, within a week, the cushion was ordered. It was delivered a little over a week ago.
While all of the money raised by SALT supports suicide-prevention efforts – as well as helping with funeral costs for families who’ve lost loved ones to suicide — raising awareness locally is a crucial component, Eggert said.
“What I really want people to know is, if we become more suicide-aware as a community, we can reduce the rate of suicide,” Eggert said, adding that contrary to popular belief, 2020 saw about 3,300 fewer suicides, but the number of juveniles attempting suicide rose. “But if we in the community become suicide-aware, we can change the way things look.”