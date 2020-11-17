Mark "Mad Dog" Rains, owner of Mad Dog Tattoo on 19th Street, had already booked a client Tuesday having been unaware Kern County had just slid back into the state's most restrictive level of pandemic orders.
But it's no problem: Though they had to close for months in spring because of the pandemic, local tattoo shops are allowed to keep operating just as they did last week — hair salons, too, as well as barbers, nail specialists, estheticians, massage services and electrologists.
The situation is for them a big relief at a time some businesses and all churches are being told to move outdoors.
VINDICATION
To establishments allowed to stay open this time, as a result of changes to the state's system of tiered restrictions, it's also vindication that their industries can and do operate safely.
Rains made a joke about the state's earlier actions amounting to unnecessary precautions for an industry where sanitation is daily routine.
"Our vehicle already came with airbags," he said.
A similar sentiment came from Mark Lamas, owner of Panache: A Mark Lamas Salon. He said state regulators didn't expect salon owners to operate as cleanly and safely as they have since being allowed to reopen in late August.
BUSY PHONE
On Tuesday Lamas got calls from other salon owners asking him whether it was true, that they could stay open without fear of state penalties, as had been threatened earlier during the industry's closure.
He said he feels awful for the theater owners who have to lay people off this week. But he's also relieved for people in his industry.
"You've got a whole salon full of happy people that are able to work," he said.
Bakersfield gym owner Mark Pacheco, a self-described extremist who views the pandemic restrictions as government overreach and refuses to close his business, said it'd be too difficult to move his operations outdoors as required under the state restrictions that took effect Tuesday.
UNEVEN TREATMENT?
Plus, when other businesses shut down previously are allowed to remain open, he said, "it doesn't make any sense why gyms are suddenly on the (expletive) list."
But being open for business was no guarantee of customers. Spa industry workers said business continues to be slow despite summer's reopenings.
A receptionist at Bliss Nail and Spa on Calloway Drive, Kim Duong, said she was happy the salon didn't have to close again but that there's not much work these days.
"This is a luxury. You don't have to have it done," Duong said. "We're having a hard time."
MORE CALLS
She added that many people called the spa Monday asking if it was being forced to shut down.
"A lot of people are still calling," she said Tuesday. But customers remain scarce. "They might come in another time."
"I'm really, really happy, to be honest with you, that we still have a job."
At Mad Dog Tattoo, owner Rains said, customers were itching to get tattoos in May after being unable to do so since March.
Things were very hard before that: The shutdown ate up his savings and he had to look to friends and family for help. Although his silkscreen T-shirt business didn't pull through the pandemic, he said, his tattoo shop is now doing pretty well.
"I can't complain about anything," he said.