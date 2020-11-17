INDUSTRIES AFFECTED

Many businesses will see no changes directly from Kern County's reclassification this week to California's most restrictive pandemic operating rules. Other businesses will see big changes.

Local ag, energy and distribution employees aren't being told to do anything differently than they'd have done last week. Neither are some industries that got slammed during the initial shutdown in March, like hair salons and tattoo shops.

But restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, museums and churches are now ordered by the state to serve all customers exclusively outdoors.

In all cases, previously required pandemic precautions such as face masks and sanitation procedures remain in place.

An explanation is available online at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/. Here are the changes in a nutshell:

Retail stores: Indoor operations permitted at up to 25 percent of capacity, for grocery stores 50 percent. (Previously, operations had been allowed at up to 50 percent, for grocery stores 100 percent.)

Shopping centers: Indoor operations capped at 25 percent of capacity for malls, destination shopping centers, swap meets and closed food courts. (Operations had been limited to 50 percent.)

Churches: outdoor only. (Indoor operations had been capped at 25-percent capacity or 100 people, whichever was fewer.)

Restaurants and wineries: outdoor only; bars, distilleries and breweries remain closed to the public. (Restaurants and wineries' indoor operations had been limited to 25-percent capacity, not more than 100 people.)

Gyms and fitness centers: outdoor only. (Until Tuesday, indoor operations were allowed at 10-percent capacity.)

Hotels: fitness centers outdoor only. (Previously, hotel fitness centers had been open at 10-percent capacity.)

Movie theaters: outdoor only. (Indoor operations had been capped at 25-percent capacity or 100 people, whichever was fewer.)

Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only. (Indoor operations had been permitted at up to 25-percent capacity.)

— By business editor John Cox