Adela Aguilar Garcia, 57, of Salinas died Jan. 8 of injuries she suffered in an accident in Buttonwillow on Jan. 2, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The accident happened at 2:30 p.m. at the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp for Wasco/Shafter and Highway 43, a news release said.
Garcia's vehicle was struck by a sport utility vehicle, the news release said.
