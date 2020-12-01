The financial future for the city of Bakersfield remains cloudy heading into the important holiday shopping season.
For the first half of this year, the city saw sales tax returns go from bad to worse. And with economic shutdowns continuing into December, it’s unclear if the trend will continue downward.
In a Public Safety and Vital Services Committee meeting, Assistant City Manager Chris Huot laid out Bakersfield’s financial situation. The committee, which oversees spending for the 1 percent sales tax increase passed by voters in 2018, will soon need to decide which projects to approve in a “mid-year adjustment.”
But the City Manager’s Office warned committee members on Tuesday options could be limited as spending remains suppressed due to COVID-19.
“There are still, unfortunately, unknowns,” City Manager Christian Clegg said during the meeting, adding the financial hit taken by the city was not as bad as was initially estimated. “Things haven’t tanked. Things haven’t gone sideways in the ways we feared.”
But it definitely could have been better. In the first three months of 2020, sales tax revenue was 3.5 percent below the same period in 2019. Over the next three months, it slipped to 8.7 percent lower than the previous year, the wrong direction for a city that depends largely on sales tax to pay for most of its services.
“The good news is that negative 8.7 percent is less a dip than we thought we’d experience,” Clegg said. “It’s not as bad as it could have been in the heart of a pandemic.”
Despite the challenges, city officials assured committee members that projects funded through the sales tax increase remained on track. That includes hiring 66 new police officers, with a plan to bring on 40 more recruits in January.
In total, the city has hired 174 of 212 positions funded through the sales tax measure despite a hiring freeze for general fund positions.
A $15.1 million surplus from last year’s sales tax revenue is buffering the city’s financial troubles, along with $7.2 million in contingent projects that can be called off if the city does not have the cash on hand for other services.
Still, as businesses everywhere continue to struggle with the decreased market activity, so too does the city. Going into the holidays, when a large amount of sales tax revenue usually would be generated, it is unclear how much more strain will be added to city coffers.
Sales tax is the largest revenue source for the city, and decreases in spending can be devastating. With coronavirus making it difficult and risky to shop at large sales tax generators like Valley Plaza and the Auto Mall, the strain could get worse.
“Unfortunately we are going into that purple tier heading into that shopping season,” Huot said, referring to Kern County’s status on the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which governs how much economic and social activity can take place in a county. The purple tier is the most restrictive of four possible tiers, and remaining in the purple tier for weeks could potentially impact city revenue.
For now, the projects promised during the Public Safety and Vital Services campaign remain on track, but anyone hoping the city could go the extra mile — say by offering more rent relief or other social safety net services — may just have to wait a little bit longer.