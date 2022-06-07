Salas, Valadao take early lead in initial results

In the 22nd Congressional District race, Rep. David Valadao, R-Bakersfield, is hoping to hold off a pair of Republican challengers and Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in a bid to keep his seat.
As the early returns rolled in Tuesday night, Salas was enjoying a celebratory atmosphere at a Kern County union hall alongside several others in his party.
“Very pleased with the early results,” Salas said late Tuesday. “I think it speaks to our hard work over the last decade fighting … for the Central Valley families. I think that’s what voters are showing in the polls.”
Salas mentioned a 2017 vote against Senate Bill 1, a significant gas tax hike, as part of his past attempts to reach across the aisle. On Tuesday, he highlighted his ability to bring funds for infrastructure back to the Central Valley, while criticizing Valadao’s voting record on things like infrastructure and health care.
Valadao, who was in Washington, D.C., declined to comment on the early results Tuesday.
However, the early numbers indicated the district might see the matchup that was expected in November. With about 19 percent of precincts reported, Salas had 43.1 percent, or 3,665 votes; Valadao had 26.9 percent; and his two Republican challengers, Chris Mathys and Adam Medeiros, collected 19.5 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.
Both Valadao and Salas, each an experienced politician in his own right, have made efforts to recognize the “purple” district that is the 22nd.
Valadao gained national attention after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a move he called the toughest vote he’s ever cast. He later criticized House speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling the vote itself a “rushed political stunt,” and something that should never have happened.
That was not the case for Mathys and Medeiros, who both touted their displeasure with Valadao’s impeachment vote as reasons for why they were running.