Another call for reform has been prompted by allegations of mismanagement at a county fair widely understood to be Kern County's annual event.
On Monday, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, introduced legislation aimed at putting in place new accountability and transparent measures to prevent the kinds of problems noted in a State Auditor report last year targeting an unnamed fair that The Californian has pinpointed as being the Kern County Fair.
Salas said Assembly Bill 1841 would require the California Department of Food and Agriculture to make sure that directors at all the fairs it oversees participate in annual ethics training and that fair associations report salary information. It would also require compliance audits and the development of policies to prevent the use of state funds.
"The State Auditor's report was alarming and demands immediate corrective action," Salas said in a news release that does not specifically name the Kern County Fair.
The CDFA declined to comment Monday.
In August, the State Auditor called for developing "appropriate controls to protect assets and mitigate the potential for misuse, prevent inappropriate purchases and travel and segregate duties as a preventative measure against improper purchases."
