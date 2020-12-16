Assembly member Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, co-hosted an annual coat drive for kids on Wednesday.
The event was held at Community Action Partnership of Kern and was put on in partnership with Aera Energy and Chevron.
In a news release, Salas’ office said necessities such as warm winter clothing have become all the more paramount for families who continue to endure hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, 800 coats were provided to kids at every Head Start in Kern County, as well as children from the Friendship House Youth Center and Shafter Youth Center, the news release stated.