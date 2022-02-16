Salas introduces new bill to hire police officers from the communities they serve

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, introduced a bill this week earmarking $50 million to incentivize hiring peace officers living in the communities they serve.
Local law enforcement agencies would be able to voluntarily apply for grants provided by the Board of State and Community Corrections, according to Assembly Bill 2062. Qualifying departments must be located in “underserved areas,” the bill said, defined as a community with a homicide rate higher than the state’s average for the past five years. Kern County meets this requirement, Salas said.
If passed, the legislation would offer additional funds to the salary of peace officers living within a 5-mile radius from their employer. The money is only meant to “supplement not supplant” local law enforcement funding, according to the bill, which was introduced Tuesday.
“A lot of things” motivated Salas to introduce this legislation, he said, but mainly he sought to create positive relationships between peace officers and the public.
“If (peace officers) live on your block, or they’re your neighbor … or you see them at the local soccer game … you can start fostering those personal relationships,” Salas said in a phone interview. “They understand what the neighborhoods are actually going through in terms of actually combating some of this crime.”
The elected official cited California’s increase in violent crime as another factor behind the legislation. Through this “innovative approach,” he hopes to tackle crime through creating “positive interactions.”
Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly bemoaned the hardships surrounding recruitment. The Bakersfield Police Department has about 60 vacancies, though this number changes often, Robert Pair, spokesman for the BPD, said in an email.
“We engage with various community groups trying to recruit a diverse pool of applicants so that we can reflect the community we serve,” Pair said. “Keep in mind that law enforcement throughout the state and country are all experiencing a shortage of people willing to serve their communities as police officers, so we are frequently competing with other communities and agencies.”
He added the vast majority of BPD officers live in the city of Bakersfield.
“To be honest, anything in 2022 that supports law enforcement is welcome and refreshing,” Pair said.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he has not read the bill, but added he would not accept money which dictates where someone is assigned.
“That’s a deal-breaker for us,” Youngblood said.
However, he noted his office is open to examining the ability of the legislation to help them recruit and retain officers.
Salas said the intent of the 5-mile radius was to motivate people embedded in rural communities to work in a substation.
The assemblyman also noted the $50 million would last throughout five years, or until the funds are exhausted. If the program proves successful, Salas said he plans to ask the Legislature to replenish the funds.
The bill will be referred to the Assembly Rules Committee, which will then assign the legislation to a policy committee, such as the Public Safety Committee.