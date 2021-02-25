Assemblymember Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, has introduced a bill aimed at saving energy and reducing costs for ratepayers by helping low income families purchase smart home devices.
“Having smart home devices helps people save money on their electric bills,” Salas said in a news release. “By getting these devices into more homes we can help families save money and relieve stress on the grid to prevent rolling blackouts.”
In the news release, Salas’ office said current rebate programs for smart devices have “dismal” enrollment records in underserved communities, especially rural areas. As an example, his office said the Energy Savings Assistance program had no homes enrolled in the program in the entire county of Fresno and only 1,918 eligible homes enrolled in Kern County.
The bill, AB 699, has the support of some some industry and conservation groups.
Greg Wikler, executive director of California Efficiency + Demand Management Council, called the bill critical to empowering the state’s low-income and disadvantaged communities.
Raghav Murali, senior director of policy and general counsel at Center for Sustainable Energy said the devices, which automatically respond to demands of local and statewide energy grids, could reduce electricity costs and blackouts.
“The cost of such devices is often out of reach for low- and moderate-income families,” he said in a statement. “AB 699’s incentives would foster more equitable access to these technologies and help assure the stability of the grid.”