Salas introduces bill to create independent redistricting commission for Kern County

The redistricting process has mostly finished in Kern County, but the next time it occurs, it could look a lot different if Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, gets his way.
The assemblyman has introduced a bill that would take away the power of the Kern County Board of Supervisors to draw new district boundaries and place it in the hands of an independent redistricting commission.
Saying the bill would align Kern County with statewide standards, Salas said in an email to The Californian it would help protect the constitutional rights of all citizens.
“The process would take the power to draw biased electoral maps away from the politicians and instead have an independent, qualified group of bipartisan community members in charge of redistricting,” he said in the email. “With input from the public, this commission would create fair electoral districts that make sure that everyone has equal representation in Kern County.”
But Salas’ bill has caused concern for some in Kern County, who view it as a dangerous move to diminish local control from redistricting procedures.
“This is a huge political power grab by Salas,” local Republican strategist Cathy Abernathy wrote in an email to The Californian. “Rather than spend his time eliminating the state gas tax — that’s $16 of every tank, or getting Newsom and his leftist colleagues to let Kern pull oil out of the ground instead of begging Iran, Venezuela and the Saudis to do it, like the president — Rudy tells his home county, ‘no more. I won’t let you be responsible for your own county supervisor seats.’”
Every 10 years, jurisdictions across the country redraw political boundaries to account for new Census data. The process is handled differently at various levels of government. For statewide offices, California created its own independent redistricting commission. At the city and county level, redistricting is handled by the city council and board of supervisors, respectively.
Issues have arisen over the county’s redistricting practices in the past. Supervisors were forced to redraw a 2011 map after a lawsuit by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund successfully showed district boundaries disenfranchised Latino voters.
The map created two Latino-majority districts, but David Couch, who is white, has won two successive elections in one of those districts. Advocates sought a third Latino-majority district during last year’s redistricting process. Supervisors, however, stuck with a map that largely resembled the one first drawn in 2018.
An independent redistricting commission would resemble those in Los Angeles and San Diego counties. A similar process to convert an independent commission in Fresno is also being undertaken in Fresno County.
Salas’ bill would establish a 14-member commission composed of residents who have been registered to vote with the same party for five years or more. The legislation says the number of independents, Democrats and Republicans on the commission should roughly equal the proportion in the community.
The county Elections Division would choose a list of 60 of the most qualified applicants, while the Kern County auditor-controller would be responsible for randomly selecting one commissioner from each district before randomly selecting three at-large members.
The selected commissioners would then choose six more to join their ranks. The legislation instructs the commission to take into account the region’s cultural makeup when making the additional selection, along with party preference.
Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, along with her foundation, have sponsored the bill. DHF Executive Director Camila Chavez pushed back against the idea that the independent commission would result in the loss of local control, since it would be peopled with Kern County residents.
She said the organization was involved with the redistricting process at the state level and had been impressed with the procedures.
"We very much appreciate the way that the commission was established and the way the members were selected, as well as the protocols and transparency of every step of the process, to get to the final adoption of the Assembly, Senate and Congressional maps," she said in a phone interview with The Californian. "That was a really great process and we believe that same model should be used at the local level."
Abernathy criticized the foundation’s involvement, saying it, along with the United Farm Workers union and the American Civil Liberties Union, would be the beneficiaries.
"The voters in (California) have no idea how the districts are skewed to intentionally dilute the possibility of a conservative getting elected,” she added. “Nevertheless, the media and the rest of us must get the message out so Rudy Salas gets exposed for what he is doing to Kern County and before he tries to exit by running for Congress.”
Salas said the bill would help improve the health and integrity of the county’s democracy.
“Independent redistricting commissions are supported by groups across the state such as the League of Women Voters of California, the California Labor Federation and California Common Cause,” he said in the email. “I am proud to work with local community members and the Dolores Huerta Foundation on this vital legislation.”