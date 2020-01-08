Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, introduced Assembly Bill 1906 on Wednesday to provide working accommodations for all pregnant correctional officers.
Salas introduced the bill after Sarah Coogle, a former officer at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, successfully sued the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation alleging that she was denied the opportunity to take a light-duty assignment while pregnant, and subsequently fell while responding to a fight between two inmates leading to the loss of her unborn child during her seventh month of pregnancy. Until 2015, CDCR allowed pregnant officers to work light-duty assignments, according to news release from Salas.
“The practice of denying working accommodations to pregnant correctional officers is appalling, discriminatory and unacceptable,” said Salas. “This bill will ensure that this senseless practice is put to an end and will help to provide an equal opportunity working environment for all correctional officers.”
AB 1906 would require CDCR to provide light-duty accommodations to all pregnant correctional officers, removing the possibility that correctional officers will face the decision in the future to continue working in a job that could risk their babies’ health, take a demotion, or take a leave absence.
