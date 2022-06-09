Salas honors United Way as Nonprofit of the Year

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, honored the United Way of Kern as 2022 Nonprofit of the Year for his Assembly district.
The United Way of Kern has championed efforts to reduce homelessness and food insecurity, and has supported free income tax assistance and early childhood literacy programs that have benefited countless families throughout the Central Valley, according to a news release from Salas' office.
Founded in 1963, United Way of Kern has lead efforts to improve education, health, and financial stability for families within Kern County. As a trusted nonprofit, they enable everyone to give and invest funds where they are needed most, and empower residents to volunteer and maximize their impact on the lives of others. Programs that are run by United Way of Kern include early childhood literacy programs, free COVID testing, mental health workshops, and youth advocacy classes.