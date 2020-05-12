Rudy Salas announced the introduction of Assembly Bill 1842 with a group of pro-job Democrats on Tuesday.
The California Works and Recovery Act provides economic assistance and job opportunities to workers, families and small businesses, according to a news release from Salas’ office.
“Working families are facing an unprecedented economic crisis due to COVID-19 and the government needs to step up to the plate to get people and our economy back to work,” Salas, D-Bakersfield, said. “To meet this moment, we need to expand job opportunities, help small businesses, and support our workers and local cities. AB 1842 provides the support we need to revitalize the economy and create a stronger California for all.”
According to the release, the bill will do the following:
* Fund infrastructure projects for immediate job creation.
* Recovery grants for local housing, transportation and community development "shovel ready" projects.
* Increase healthcare workforce in high shortage areas.
* Invest in hospitals for seismic retrofits.
* Fund additional wildfire mitigation efforts & jobs.
* Expand CA Competes Tax Credit for businesses hit by COVID-19.
* Provide assistance for food banks.
Joining Salas in support of the bill were Assemblymember’s Joaquin Arambula, Jim Frazier, Eduardo Garcia, Mike Gipson, Timothy Grayson, Jose Medina, James Ramos, Freddie Rodriguez, Blanca Rubio, Sharon Quirk-Silva and Senator Cathleen Galgiani.
