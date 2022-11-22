 Skip to main content
Salas concedes defeat in congressional race

Salas Valadao.PNG (copy)

This composite image shows Assemblyman Rudy Salas, left, and Rep. David Valadao.

 For The Californian

A day after Rep. David Valadao decidedly won California's 22nd district, challenger Rudy Salas announced his defeat.

“I am extremely humbled and grateful for my family, our hard-working campaign team, dedicated volunteers & donors for pouring their hearts into this race," Salas said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

