Salas concedes defeat in congressional race

A day after Rep. David Valadao decidedly won California's 22nd district, challenger Rudy Salas announced his defeat.
“I am extremely humbled and grateful for my family, our hard-working campaign team, dedicated volunteers & donors for pouring their hearts into this race," Salas said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
According to Valadao’s campaign staff, Salas, as of Tuesday afternoon, has not yet called the projected winner to formally concede. Neither have yet responded to requests for comment.
As of 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, with 98 percent of ballots counted, Valadao led the race for the 22nd District with 51,842 votes (51.7 percent), compared to challenger Rudy Salas’ 48,461 votes (48.3 percent), according to the California Secretary of State.
“I commend Rudy Salas for running a strong campaign and his service to our community in the State Assembly,” Valadao said in a news release Monday night.
Salas, who represents the state's 32nd District, came into the race with a solid chance of victory. He won the June primary with 45.4 percent of the votes, compared to Valadao’s 25.6 percent.
The 22nd District, which was redrawn in June, favored the Democratic candidate with a 17.5 percent advantage in registered voters and a Latino majority. President Joe Biden won the previously drawn district by nine points in 2020.
Given the primary and the after-effects of Valadao’s decision to vote to impeach former president Donald Trump, the district was projected as a toss-up.
In the months leading up to election night, it was described by political experts as a bellwether district, capable of determining the control of Congress.
And while Valadao consistently led in the two weeks following election night, Salas had inched within a 3-point margin, per Monday night’s ballot count.
“Despite being massively outspent, we came just 3 points short of the election outcome we had hoped for,” Salas continued. “I pray Mr. Valadao will begin this new term by delivering real results for the working families of the Central Valley.”
Salas, who assumed office in 2012, finishes his fifth term on Dec. 5, in a couple weeks. He is eligible for a sixth term, but has not specified whether he will run again. Assembly members serve two-year terms, at a lifetime maximum of 12 years in the state Legislature.