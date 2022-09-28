 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Salas calls on Valadao to retract 'shameless attack' in campaign ad

The race for the 22nd Congressional District heated up Wednesday when accusations were levied after a recent campaign ad by an incumbent congressman rankled the assemblyman running to try and replace him.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who's running for the 22nd Congressional District, was joined by California Attorney General Rob Bonta during a virtual press conference that called upon Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, to retract statements made in a campaign ad attacking Salas' vote on a bill aiming to hold opioid companies accountable for overdose deaths.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases