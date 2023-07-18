Former Democratic state Assemblyman Rudy Salas declared his intention Tuesday to run against Republican Rep. David Valadao next year for California’s 22nd Congressional District, setting the stage for a rematch of one of 2022’s closest and most expensive races in the nation — one that could again help decide which party will control the U.S. House of Representatives.

After losing by about 3,000 votes and 3 percentage points to the five-term Hanford dairyman, the Democrat and first Latino to serve on the Bakersfield City Council said he will work to maximize voter turnout in a presidential election when he said Democrats are more likely to show up at the polls than they were in last year’s midterms.