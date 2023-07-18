Former Democratic state Assemblyman Rudy Salas declared his intention Tuesday to run against Republican Rep. David Valadao next year for California’s 22nd Congressional District, setting the stage for a rematch of one of 2022’s closest and most expensive races in the nation — one that could again help decide which party will control the U.S. House of Representatives.
After losing by about 3,000 votes and 3 percentage points to the five-term Hanford dairyman, the Democrat and first Latino to serve on the Bakersfield City Council said he will work to maximize voter turnout in a presidential election when he said Democrats are more likely to show up at the polls than they were in last year’s midterms.
“Voter turnout’s always a factor, and our job is to go out and fight for every single vote,” Salas said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Immediately after his campaign released a video Tuesday morning portraying Valadao as a puppet of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee accused Salas of being a self-serving politician “even more desperate for a taxpayer salary.” Spokesman Ben Petersen reiterated accusations from last year’s campaign that Salas regularly skipped votes in the Assembly and accepted gifts from special interests.
With no other Democrat having declared plans to challenge Valadao at this point, Salas is in a better position to take on Valadao this year because of the higher turnout expected in the general election in November 2024, Kern County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Romo said.
Democrats historically show up in larger numbers during presidential elections, noted Romo, who said he expects Salas to win the party’s endorsement and its financial support, as well.
“The numbers look better for Salas in round two, I would call it,” Romo said, adding later, “This is going to be another fun one.”
Romo said he hopes both campaigns will keep a tighter lid on the mudslinging this time, adding, “We don’t need theatrics.” He noted Salas has strong name recognition across the southern valley.
Salas said he received messages of support Tuesday after declaring his intention to run again. He predicted the race will revolve around issues like educational opportunities for children, the cost of medicine and monthly insurance premiums.
Though majority-Democratic and 61.8% Latino, the redistricted seat has changed parties several times in recent years and is seen as one of the most competitive in the country. For that reason, the race is again expected to be close and expensive, putting a big emphasis on turnout and campaign contributions.
Former Bakersfield City Councilman Mark Salvaggio said in a mass email Salas “has a steep hill to climb,” having been out-campaigned by Valadao in the last election.
Local Republican strategist Cathy Abernathy called Salas a weak candidate and criticized his “cartoonish” political ad. While Valadao and McCarthy fight for a “serious agenda” benefiting Central Valley residents, she said Salas’ ad is “petty and immature.”
A Valadao spokesperson issued a statement Tuesday saying the congressman is focused on securing federal support for valley farmers and families hurt by recent flooding. She said Valadao is working to stop the flow of fentanyl into local communities and lowering energy bills.
Salas said he will make the case to voters that the election will be important as a referendum on financial issues important to local residents. He said he will protect benefits for military veterans and senior citizens while voting against increases in health-care costs for Central Valley families.
“Really, it’s just getting out and earning every single vote that we can,” Salas said.
“Every election’s important,” he added, “and we keep proving every cycle why it’s important.”