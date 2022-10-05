 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salas announces $500K for ShePower Leadership Academy

ShePower (copy)

Arleana Waller, fourth from right, stands with staff, students and supporters at the ShePOWER Women Leading Intentionally Panel in September 2020.

 Photo courtesy Arleana Waller

Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced a half-million-dollar investment for ShePower Leadership Academy, a local nonprofit organization started by Arleana Waller.

Salas, D-Bakersfield, was joined at a recent celebration of the investment in local youth by Waller, ShePower's president and CEO, as well as staff, students and community members.

Coronavirus Cases