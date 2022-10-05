Salas announces $500K for ShePower Leadership Academy

Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced a half-million-dollar investment for ShePower Leadership Academy, a local nonprofit organization started by Arleana Waller.
Salas, D-Bakersfield, was joined at a recent celebration of the investment in local youth by Waller, ShePower's president and CEO, as well as staff, students and community members.
ShePower Leaders offers leadership, personal development and peer-mentoring programs for girls, according to a release from Salas' office. Guided by supportive adults and peers, ShePower engages in age-appropriate activities that are girl-led, cooperative and hands-on, providing vital leadership and life skills in an organic and intentional way.
The programs are designed to build self-esteem, develop leadership skills and help girls ages 8 to 18 recognize their value. It has helped more than 600 students, the release notes.
“When you invest in girls you change the world,” Waller said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for Assemblymember Rudy Salas’s continued support and investment in developing the next generation of women leaders through his budget allocation of half a million dollars for our ShePower leadership development program and the Kern Youth Entrepreneur Initiative."