Early returns showed few surprises Election Night in the 32nd and 34th Assembly District races.
In the 32nd, incumbent Democrat Rudy Salas jumped out ahead in the early statewide returns and stayed there. By 11 p.m., Salas led GOP challenger Todd Cotta with 56.3 percent of the early votes compared to the Hanford Republican's 43.7 percent — with 237 of 320 precincts partially reporting.
Historically, Salas has performed much stronger in Kern County than in Kings County, Cotta's home turf, and that history appeared to be repeating itself Tuesday.
In the 34th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, had captured 61.2 percent of the votes, with nearly half of precincts partially reporting. By 11 p.m. Democratic challenger Julie Solis had garnered 38.8 percent.
The sprawling 34th District is anchored by Bakersfield and encompasses the southern ends of the San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada, along with the Tehachapi Mountains and a section of the northern Mojave Desert. The district includes Bear Valley Springs, Maricopa, Oildale, Ridgecrest, Taft and Tehachapi.
Fong was elected in 2016.
"I am humbled and honored by the trust that Kern County residents have placed in me to represent them during this critical time for our state," Fong said in a statement Tuesday night.
"I never take this duty lightly," he said. "I will continue to be a strong voice for Kern County and our way of life."
Solis also provided a statement, noting that the election is not over until every vote is counted.
"I would like to thank everyone who has volunteered, donated, shared and voted for me and my campaign," Solis said. "I'm proud to be a part of California's Assembly District 34. This has been an experience of a lifetime."
In the 32nd District, Salas has run four times and has been approved by voters each time.
One of the challenges Cotta had to overcome in the race is the demographic makeup of the district, which has changed dramatically over the years, giving Democrats a more than 20 percent registration advantage over the GOP. The district, which includes all of Kings County, the rural, Latino communities in western Kern County, as well as Arvin and Lamont, is nearly 70 percent Hispanic.
"I tell you it's been a great campaign and I really did get a chance to meet some very good people during this journey," Cotta said in a statement. "I am looking forward to the final results and getting ready to chart my future."
Salas responded to a reporter's call Tuesday night, but it was too early as significant election returns had not yet been released. He could not be immediately reached again late Tuesday night.