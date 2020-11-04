Election results remained unchanged in the 32nd and 34th Assembly District races 24 hours after Election Day.
With commanding leads held by both incumbents in the two races, the final results may have been a foregone conclusion.
The two incumbents, Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in the 32nd, and Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, in the 34th, each released statements expressing gratitude to voters for sending them back to Sacramento for four more years.
"Thank you to the voters of the 32nd Assembly District who re-elected me to serve another term," Salas said in his statement. "Together, we have made great strides and I will continue to fight to improve the lives of valley families every single day.
"I am eager to continue our work to strengthen our economy, improve our schools and continue holding government accountable to the taxpayers," he continued. "I look forward to working with all of our newly elected leaders to help improve the lives of Central Valley families."
Fong was even more subtle in his claim to victory.
"I am humbled and honored by the trust that Kern County residents have placed in me to represent them during this critical time for our state," he said in a statement.
"I never take this duty lightly," he said. "I will continue to be a strong voice for Kern County and our way of life. More than ever, we need voices of reason and common sense to bring more accountability to Sacramento and to take California in a new direction. I will continue to make that my motivation each and every day."
Salas' district includes all of Kings County, the rural communities in western Kern County as well as Arvin and Lamont. A look at the election returns in both counties shows Salas performed well in Kern County, while his opponent, Todd Cotta of Hanford, did well in Kings County.
Cotta received 19,765 votes, or 56 percent of the vote in Kings County, while Salas garnered 15,508 votes, or 44 percent.
But it was in Kern County that Salas overwhelmed his challenger by winning 72 percent of the votes counted so far in Kern, a total of 19,451 votes to Cotta's 7,559, or 28 percent.
Districtwide, Salas won 34,959 votes to Cotta’s 27,324.
In the 34th District, which is entirely contained in Kern County, the results were even more one-sided.
According to the California Secretary of State's election results, Fong has so far garnered 64.1 percent, or 66,676 votes to Solis' 35.9 percent or 37,308 votes.
It's impossible to tell how many votes remain uncounted in the two Assembly districts, but Kern County Auditor-Controller and Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard told The Californian on Wednesday that there could be as many as 100,000 votes from Kern that still remain uncounted.
However, of the uncounted votes, there's no way to predict how many will be tallied to one or the other of the two Assembly races.
According to the state's elections website, it typically takes weeks for counties to process and count all of the ballots. Elections officials have one month to complete their extensive tallying, auditing, and certification work, known as the official canvass.
But this election included even more challenges, including a huge increase in vote-by-mail ballots. In processing vote-by-mail ballots, elections officials must confirm each voter's registration status, verify each voter's signature on the vote-by-mail envelope and ensure each person did not vote elsewhere in the same election — all that before the ballot can be counted.
Other ballots processed after Election Day include provisional ballots and ballots that are damaged or cannot be machine-read and must be remade by elections officials.
State law requires county elections officials to report their final results for presidential elections to the Secretary of State by Dec. 1, and all other state contests by Dec. 4. The Secretary of State has until Dec. 11 to certify the results of the election.