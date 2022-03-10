Salas added to Democrats' "Red to Blue" campaign program

State Assemblyman Rudy Salas has been placed on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue program, indicating his party favorably views his chances of taking the district from Rep. David Valadao following redistricting.
In a news release, Salas’ campaign described the Red to Blue Program as a battle-tested strategy arming “top tier” candidates with the tools to help them develop a strong campaign.
“My record is a clear contrast to my opponent: I’ve delivered affordable health care, higher wages, and more funding for public safety,” Salas, D-Bakersfield, said in a statement. “I was the only Democrat to vote against raising the gas tax on working families, and with record gas prices, I couldn’t be prouder of that stand. But I don’t take anything for granted. I will fight for every vote because our community deserves better representation in Congress.”
Salas is competing against Valadao, R-Hanford, for California’s 22nd Congressional District. In the 2020 presidential election, a majority of the district’s voters voted for Joe Biden. Experts believe the demographic changes that came about from redistricting favor Salas.
But Republicans need to flip just five seats to obtain a majority in the House of Representatives, and losing Republican-held districts will make that more difficult.
"The DCCC is calling Rudy Salas their 'star recruit' but the reality is he’s just a big disappointment,” National Republican Congressional Committee Press Secretary Torunn Sinclair said in a statement. "He botched his campaign rollout, his press interviews are a nightmare, and he won’t take a position on anything. The DCCC’s star is about to implode.”
In addition to Salas, the DCCC named 11 other candidates to the Red to Blue list. Only one other candidate — Jay Chen, in the Fullerton-based 45h District — was from California.
“No one will out-work and out-organize this campaign,” Salas’ campaign manager Abby Olmstead said in the release. “We’re ready to flip California’s 22nd district and send Rudy to Congress.”