Work is underway at a Pacific Gas and Electric substation on Rosedale Highway, across the street from Northwest Promenade.
A project to install new electric equipment, enhance existing equipment, and upgrade electric lines to improve safety in Kern County was announced at the beginning of November, according to a PG&E news release.
The project has continued through December, said PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen.
She did not immediately know the estimated conclusion date.
As part of the project, PG&E crews will raise the height of electric transmission towers, add new equipment towers and replace a transmission conductor with new wire for an 11,500-volt line adjacent to Coffee Road, between the substation, according to the news release.
The upgrade is part of a mandatory federal program to enhance safety, the news release said. Other work will include raising approximately five towers in the area with cranes.
Weather and other factors may impact the schedule.
During construction, the release noted, shopping centers and homes along Coffee Road, between Norris Road and Rosedale Highway, will be impacted for several hours each day.
Sidewalks along the west side of Coffee Road will be closed periodically throughout the project.
To ensure safety around towers and work areas, “no parking” signs will be posted at least 72 hours in advance at some local businesses.
“PG&E appreciates the patience and cooperation of customers in the area as it works to improve the electric system serving the region,” the news release said.
