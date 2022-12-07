Safety improvements authorized for Mary K. Shell Center

Staff and clients at the Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center can expect to feel a little safer next year after the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized an emergency project for fire and safety improvements at the facility.
The Mary K. Shell Building, originally constructed in 1977, provides an array of psychological and substance-use services to adults and children across the county. Since 2016, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, which manages the building, has spent about $3.2 million improving and upgrading the center.
Last year, according to Kern Chief General Services Officer Geoffrey Hill, MKS had its primary HVAC unit replaced, its roofing redone and a number of interior remodels, as well as improvements to meet ADA standards.
Notice of these newest fixes was made by the county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery services last December, after inspections performed on the center by General Services — and later feedback from Kern County Fire — found the building needed to update much of its fire and safety infrastructure. This includes things like a new fire water system, as well as new alarms, smoke detectors and emergency doors, among other structural upgrades.
“The findings include various improvements to ensure the building’s safety in times of emergency, which have been tentatively approved by the fire and building departments,” Hill said. “These elements will improve access control and security, patient and employee safety, and facilitate emergency egress.”
Robin Taylor, deputy director of KBHRS, said this latest round of improvements is projected to cost $3.5 million, and will be funded through state and federal sources; no money will come from the county.
"This project is important because the Mary K. Shell Health Center is a place of recovery and hope for those who are experiencing some of the hardest moments in their lives," Taylor said. "The county of Kern and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services continuously works to provide hope to those who walk through our doors."
The project, despite the dollar amount, will not yield any changes to the building’s look and feel. It is quite possible passersby will not notice the difference. But officials believe the proposed fixes are vital to the building’s overall safety, in the event of an emergency.
“The building will look substantially the same after these improvements are made,” Hill said. “Current designs in progress are for internal safety upgrades.”
An emergency declaration was made July 19 based on feedback from the fire and building departments.
Any government declaration of a state of emergency makes different legal and operational resources available for responding to an emergency.
“Currently, there is full-time monitoring of and notification by a staff member related to any emergency that may require evacuation,” Hill said. “Operational plans have also been developed to safely evacuate all areas in a manner that protects staff, the patients and the public.”
Hill said the emergency declaration relieves staff of some normal procurement rules, which dictate the speed and detail by which a government designs a project. Specifically, the declaration speeds up the contract process for construction and design of the building.
Hill said that, in the meantime, Mary K. Shell will carry on with its normal operations, and that the emergency declaration will stay in place until the project's estimated completion at the end of 2023.
“We have worked extensively with the building and fire departments on these safety procedures, and they are satisfied with these measures, which allow for continued safe operation of Mary K. Shell programs and treatments while design and implementation of additional project elements are underway,” Hill said.
Officials believe the project should be completed by the end of next year, “depending on materials availability and scheduling.” That said, it is still in its early stages. Hill said staff were unsure of the project’s start-to-finish cost.
“We do not have the full scope and costs identified for some of the current work, so I cannot provide a total estimate,” Hill said. “We have yet to get design and construction costs for the structural improvements and the main fire water supply to the building.”