Safety improvements authorized for Mary K. Shell Center

Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman Zack Scrivner hears out public statements at a meeting Dec. 6. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Staff and clients at the Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center can expect to feel a little safer next year after the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized an emergency project for fire and safety improvements at the facility.

The Mary K. Shell Building, originally constructed in 1977, provides an array of psychological and substance-use services to adults and children across the county. Since 2016, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, which manages the building, has spent about $3.2 million improving and upgrading the center.

